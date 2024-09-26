Risk of All-Out War or Diplomatic Solution: U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Weighs In
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin warns of the risk of an all-out war between Hezbollah and Israel but emphasizes that a diplomatic solution is still possible. Austin reaffirmed U.S. commitment to support Israel's defense while urging for peaceful alternatives despite recent escalations.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin warned on Thursday of the looming risk of an all-out war between Hezbollah and Israel but pointed out that a diplomatic solution remains viable. "We now face the risk of an all-out war. Another full-scale war could be devastating for both Israel and Lebanon," Austin remarked after a meeting with British and Australian counterparts in London.
"So let me be clear, Israel and Lebanon can choose a different path. Despite the sharp escalation in recent days, a diplomatic solution is still viable," Austin reiterated. When questioned about the U.S. red lines for support to Israel, Austin confirmed that the United States remains steadfast in its commitment to help Israel defend itself and its sovereign territory.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Unprecedented Escalation: Russia's Attack on Grain Ship Heightens Tensions
Biden and Starmer Discuss Ukraine Amid Policy Shifts and Concerns of Escalation
Escalation in Gaza Conflict: Israel and Houthis Trade Attacks Amid Rising Tensions
U.S. Efforts for Gaza Ceasefire Face Growing Pessimism Amid New Escalations
Antony Blinken Warns of Escalation in Middle East Amid Hezbollah Blasts