Left Menu

Risk of All-Out War or Diplomatic Solution: U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Weighs In

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin warns of the risk of an all-out war between Hezbollah and Israel but emphasizes that a diplomatic solution is still possible. Austin reaffirmed U.S. commitment to support Israel's defense while urging for peaceful alternatives despite recent escalations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 26-09-2024 20:37 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 20:37 IST
Risk of All-Out War or Diplomatic Solution: U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Weighs In
risk
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin warned on Thursday of the looming risk of an all-out war between Hezbollah and Israel but pointed out that a diplomatic solution remains viable. "We now face the risk of an all-out war. Another full-scale war could be devastating for both Israel and Lebanon," Austin remarked after a meeting with British and Australian counterparts in London.

"So let me be clear, Israel and Lebanon can choose a different path. Despite the sharp escalation in recent days, a diplomatic solution is still viable," Austin reiterated. When questioned about the U.S. red lines for support to Israel, Austin confirmed that the United States remains steadfast in its commitment to help Israel defend itself and its sovereign territory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024