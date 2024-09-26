Left Menu

Railway Job Scam Conman Arrested After 14 Years

Aksheshwar Tiwari, a professional conman, has been arrested by the Uttarakhand Police's Special Task Force for allegedly defrauding people of lakhs of rupees by promising them railway jobs in 2010. A permanent warrant and a reward of Rs 25,000 had been issued for his capture.

A professional conman accused of defrauding individuals out of lakhs of rupees in exchange for securing railway jobs has been detained, 14 years post the alleged crime.

The Uttarakhand Police's Special Task Force apprehended Aksheshwar Tiwari on Wednesday in the Chainpur area of Siwan district, Bihar, Senior Superintendent of Police (STF) Navneet Bhullar confirmed on Thursday.

Tiwari, originating from the very area of his arrest, reportedly swindled numerous people in 2010, promising them railway employment. Following an investigation by the state police's CBCID, a permanent warrant and a Rs 25,000 reward were issued for his arrest. The accused had been evading capture by frequently changing his location and mobile number. Recently detected in Siwan, Tiwari was apprehended and brought to Kotwali Rudrapur on transit remand.

