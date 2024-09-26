Left Menu

Israel Secures $8.7 Billion U.S. Aid Package for Military Efforts

Israel has secured an $8.7 billion aid package from the United States to bolster its military efforts. The package includes $3.5 billion for wartime procurement, already earmarked, and $5.2 billion for air defense systems like the Iron Dome and advanced laser systems. Negotiations were held at the Pentagon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2024 20:46 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 20:46 IST
Israel announced on Thursday that it has secured an $8.7 billion aid package from the United States. The package aims to support Israel's ongoing military efforts and maintain its qualitative military edge in the region.

Specifically, the aid includes $3.5 billion for wartime procurement, already allocated for essential military purchases, and $5.2 billion dedicated to air defense systems. These systems include the Iron Dome anti-missile system, David's Sling, and an advanced laser system.

The aid package follows Pentagon negotiations involving Eyal Zamir, director general of Israel's defense ministry, and U.S. defense officials. The deal underscores the strong and enduring strategic partnership between Israel and the United States, and it emphasizes the commitment to Israel's security amid regional threats from Iran and its allies.

