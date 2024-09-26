Palestinian Authority Seeks Full Control Over Gaza Strip Post-War
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas announced on Thursday that the Palestinian authority aims to exert full jurisdiction over the Gaza Strip and its border crossings, including Rafah. Speaking at the UN General Assembly, Abbas outlined a vision for Gaza's future, emphasizing relief aid, Israeli withdrawal, and the return of displaced Palestinians.
