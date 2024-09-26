Palestinian Authority Seeks Full Control Over Gaza Strip Post-War

On Thursday, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas declared that the Palestinian authority should have complete jurisdiction over the Gaza Strip and all border crossings, including Rafah.

Addressing the UN General Assembly, Abbas shared the authority's comprehensive vision for Gaza's post-war era, prioritizing humanitarian aid, a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, and the resettlement of displaced Palestinians.

Abbas emphasized the need for international support to realize this vision and bring stability to the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)