Palestinian Authority Seeks Full Control Over Gaza Strip Post-War

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas announced on Thursday that the Palestinian authority aims to exert full jurisdiction over the Gaza Strip and its border crossings, including Rafah. Speaking at the UN General Assembly, Abbas outlined a vision for Gaza's future, emphasizing relief aid, Israeli withdrawal, and the return of displaced Palestinians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2024 21:02 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 21:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Thursday, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas declared that the Palestinian authority should have complete jurisdiction over the Gaza Strip and all border crossings, including Rafah.

Addressing the UN General Assembly, Abbas shared the authority's comprehensive vision for Gaza's post-war era, prioritizing humanitarian aid, a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, and the resettlement of displaced Palestinians.

Abbas emphasized the need for international support to realize this vision and bring stability to the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

