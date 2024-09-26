Left Menu

Erdogan Condemns Israel's Offensive in Lebanon

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan criticized Israel's military actions in Lebanon, targeting the Hezbollah group, indicating they would persist due to Western silence. Erdogan spoke against Israel's broader war strategies in Gaza and highlighted the U.N.'s inefficacy in curbing the violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 26-09-2024 22:46 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 22:46 IST
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has condemned Israel's military strikes on Lebanon, targeting the militant Hezbollah group, and asserts they will persist as long as the West remains silent. His comments were broadcasted by CNN Turk and other media outlets on Thursday.

Turkey has already denounced Israel's aggressive military campaign in Gaza, launched in response to a cross-border attack by Palestinian militant group Hamas last October. Turkey also stands against the recent Israeli attacks on Lebanon.

Speaking to Turkish journalists in New York before departing for the U.N. General Assembly, Erdogan remarked that Israel's airstrikes on Lebanon were evidence of an attempt to escalate the conflict in Gaza. He criticized the U.N. for being powerless in stopping the aggression and pointed out the continued support of Western countries to Israeli leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

