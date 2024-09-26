Russia Declares Denuclearisation of North Korea a 'Closed Issue'

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced on Thursday that Moscow views the denuclearisation of North Korea as a 'closed issue,' understanding Pyongyang's reliance on nuclear weapons for defense.

Lavrov, addressing a question on his ministry's website, asserted that Russia would support North Korea against what he described as U.S. 'expanded nuclear deterrence' with South Korea and Japan in the Asia-Pacific.

He characterized the threats in the region as serious, noting that the term 'denuclearisation' has lost relevance. Since Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, Moscow has bolstered ties with Pyongyang. Lavrov criticized sanctions and vowed continued cooperation with North Korea.

