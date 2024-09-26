Left Menu

Russia Declares Denuclearisation of North Korea a 'Closed Issue'

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated Thursday that Russia considers denuclearisation of North Korea a 'closed issue,' emphasizing support for North Korea's nuclear strategy amid U.S. and allied pressures. Lavrov criticized Western sanctions and indicated strengthened Russian-North Korean relations, especially since Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine. North Korea maintains its nuclear arsenal for defense against perceived threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2024 23:35 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 23:35 IST
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced on Thursday that Moscow views the denuclearisation of North Korea as a 'closed issue,' understanding Pyongyang's reliance on nuclear weapons for defense.

Lavrov, addressing a question on his ministry's website, asserted that Russia would support North Korea against what he described as U.S. 'expanded nuclear deterrence' with South Korea and Japan in the Asia-Pacific.

He characterized the threats in the region as serious, noting that the term 'denuclearisation' has lost relevance. Since Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, Moscow has bolstered ties with Pyongyang. Lavrov criticized sanctions and vowed continued cooperation with North Korea.

(With inputs from agencies.)

