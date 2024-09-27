Philippines Dispatches Civilian Ship for Supplies in South China Sea
China's coast guard announced that the Philippines dispatched a civilian ship to deliver daily necessities to a 'beached' warship at Second Thomas Shoal in the South China Sea. This action follows a temporary agreement between the two nations, as reported by state media.
China's coast guard announced on Friday that the Philippines had dispatched a civilian vessel to deliver essential supplies to a warship stranded at the Second Thomas Shoal in the contested South China Sea.
The coast guard noted that the supply run, conducted on Thursday, is part of a temporary agreement between Beijing and Manila, according to state media reports.
The Second Thomas Shoal has been a focal point of heightened tensions in the strategic waterway, which is claimed by multiple countries in the region.
