Left Menu

USM Threatens Legal Action Over Iron Ore Seizure

Russia's USM, a mining to telecoms conglomerate, announced its intention to take legal action against buyers of its confiscated iron ore by Ukrainian authorities. The company reserves the right to sue those who purchase unlawfully expropriated products, as per Ukraine's High Anti-Corruption Court decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 27-09-2024 14:31 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 14:31 IST
USM Threatens Legal Action Over Iron Ore Seizure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia's USM, a conglomerate spanning mining to telecommunications, stated on Friday that it might pursue legal action against buyers of its confiscated iron ore, which was seized by authorities in Ukraine.

The company warned that any buyers purchasing the unlawfully expropriated products directly from Ukrainian authorities or third parties could face legal consequences. This announcement follows a decision by Ukraine's High Anti-Corruption Court.

USM emphasized that it reserves the right to protect its interests through legal channels if necessary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024