USM Threatens Legal Action Over Iron Ore Seizure

Russia's USM, a conglomerate spanning mining to telecommunications, stated on Friday that it might pursue legal action against buyers of its confiscated iron ore, which was seized by authorities in Ukraine.

The company warned that any buyers purchasing the unlawfully expropriated products directly from Ukrainian authorities or third parties could face legal consequences. This announcement follows a decision by Ukraine's High Anti-Corruption Court.

USM emphasized that it reserves the right to protect its interests through legal channels if necessary.

(With inputs from agencies.)