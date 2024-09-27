USM Threatens Legal Action Over Iron Ore Seizure
Russia's USM, a mining to telecoms conglomerate, announced its intention to take legal action against buyers of its confiscated iron ore by Ukrainian authorities. The company reserves the right to sue those who purchase unlawfully expropriated products, as per Ukraine's High Anti-Corruption Court decision.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 27-09-2024 14:31 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 14:31 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russia's USM, a conglomerate spanning mining to telecommunications, stated on Friday that it might pursue legal action against buyers of its confiscated iron ore, which was seized by authorities in Ukraine.
The company warned that any buyers purchasing the unlawfully expropriated products directly from Ukrainian authorities or third parties could face legal consequences. This announcement follows a decision by Ukraine's High Anti-Corruption Court.
USM emphasized that it reserves the right to protect its interests through legal channels if necessary.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Former Congress Legislator Nadeem Javed Faces Legal Action for Alleged Assault and Robbery
Congress Chief Demands Legal Action Over Controversial Remarks Against Rahul Gandhi
Congress Calls for Legal Action Against Shinde and Fadnavis Over Communal Remarks
Karnataka Home Minister Pledges Legal Action Following Nagamangala Riots
Fatal Collision Sparks Legal Action: Heartfelt Support and Assurance from Gurugram Police