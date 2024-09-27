UN Experts Urge Georgia to Repeal Discriminatory Legislation Threatening Human Rights

The Government of Georgia is facing urgent calls from UN experts to repeal recently enacted legislation that is deemed overtly discriminatory and violates fundamental human rights, including freedom of expression and peaceful assembly. On September 17, the Parliament of Georgia passed the Law on Family Values and Protection of Minors, along with amendments to the country’s administrative and criminal codes, which contravene Georgia’s national and international obligations to uphold human rights without discrimination.

The experts emphasized, “The recently adopted law violates both the national laws of Georgia and international human rights norms and standards. This discriminatory law promotes bias and further restricts human rights advocacy.” Prior to the law's passage, six experts appointed by the UN Human Rights Council sent a letter to the Georgian government on September 16, urging them to reconsider the legislation.

Describing the law as "Georgia’s most expansive restriction on the human rights of LGBT persons and those defending them" since the country joined the United Nations and its human rights treaties two decades ago, the experts insisted that Parliament must immediately reverse course. They called on the President to veto the legislation if necessary.

While the law claims to protect children and uphold “family values,” it effectively denies equal enjoyment of human rights for lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, and other gender-diverse (LGBT) individuals, as well as those advocating for their rights. The law imposes discriminatory restrictions on several critical human rights, including:

Freedom of peaceful assembly and expression

Access to information and freedom of the media

Rights to privacy and family lifeRight to health

Right to educationRight to work

The amendments to the administrative and criminal codes further exacerbate the situation by essentially criminalizing the defense of LGBT rights. Those who speak out against or challenge this harmful legislation may face severe penalties, including fines and potential imprisonment.

The UN experts reiterated the need for Georgia to adhere to its commitments under international human rights law, warning that such discriminatory measures not only undermine the rights of marginalized groups but also set a dangerous precedent for the country’s legal and social landscape. 4o mini You said: