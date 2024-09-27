Left Menu

Supreme Court Launches 'Landmark Judgment Summaries' Web Page

The Supreme Court has introduced a new web page, 'Landmark Judgment Summaries,' to make its significant judgments more accessible to the public. This initiative aims to promote legal awareness by providing clear, concise summaries of important decisions, complete with links to full judgments and related resources.

New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2024 15:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has introduced a new web page called 'Landmark Judgment Summaries' to help citizens better understand its key judgments. This move is part of the court's broader mission to promote legal awareness and public engagement.

The web page features summaries of significant verdicts, written in simple language to overcome barriers posed by complex legal terminology. Each case is labeled with a one-line description for easy identification, and links to full judgments, video recordings, and oral transcripts are provided when available.

The Centre for Research and Planning of the Supreme Court is responsible for preparing these summaries. As the court celebrates its 75th year, this initiative highlights its ongoing commitment to disseminating legal knowledge and fostering an informed citizenry.

