Delhi High Court on Teenage Love: Legal Grey Areas and Controversial Offences

The Delhi High Court has raised questions on categorizing teenage love as an offence, emphasizing the complexity of legal grey areas. The court granted bail to a 22-year-old accused of abducting a 17-year-old girl, citing inconsistencies in her statements and the need to evaluate the situation carefully.

Updated: 27-09-2024 20:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Delhi High Court has recently emphasized the complexity surrounding teenage love and the legal implications of such relationships. Justice Subramonium Prasad remarked on the ambiguity in categorizing these cases as offences. The court is encountering numerous cases where girls over 17 elope with men, only to have their parents later force them to change their statements to the police.

In a recent case, a 22-year-old man was granted bail after being accused of abducting a 17-year-old girl. Despite the girl's initial statement that she had willingly left with the man, she later changed her story, leading to legal contradictions. The court noted these discrepancies, highlighting that statements made under Section 161 CrPC often conflict with those made under Section 164 CrPC.

The court granted bail to the accused, who had been in custody since April 2022, given the adverse impact prolonged detention could have on his future. The girl's shifting narrative and the questionable legal framework for teenage relationships underscore the need for a nuanced approach to such cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

