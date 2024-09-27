Left Menu

Police Officers Suspended Over Altercation with BJP Member in Madhya Pradesh

Two policemen were suspended and three others reassigned after forcibly taking BJP Mhow mandal president Manoj Patidar to a police station following an argument. The incident occurred at an under-construction temple in Mhow, Indore district. The Bharatiya Janata Party has largely governed Madhya Pradesh since 2003.

Two policemen were suspended and three others reassigned after a physical altercation with a local BJP office-bearer. The incident occurred at a temple site in Mhow, Indore district, Madhya Pradesh, and resulted in the forceful detention of BJP Mhow mandal president Manoj Patidar, officials announced Friday.

Indore (Rural) Superintendent of Police Hitika Vasal confirmed the disciplinary actions. 'Two constables were suspended, and three other officers were reassigned to different duties due to their involvement in the incident,' Vasal stated. The confrontation followed an argument between Patidar and the police team.

Mhow police station in-charge Sanjay Dwivedi explained that Naib Tehsildar Radhavallabh Dhakad had initially called the police to the temple to maintain order. Upon arrival, Assistant Sub-Inspector Jaidev Gorkhede and his team were met with resistance from Patidar. The altercation escalated, resulting in the police taking Patidar into custody.

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

