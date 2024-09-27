Police Officers Suspended Over Altercation with BJP Member in Madhya Pradesh

Two policemen were suspended and three others reassigned after a physical altercation with a local BJP office-bearer. The incident occurred at a temple site in Mhow, Indore district, Madhya Pradesh, and resulted in the forceful detention of BJP Mhow mandal president Manoj Patidar, officials announced Friday.

Indore (Rural) Superintendent of Police Hitika Vasal confirmed the disciplinary actions. 'Two constables were suspended, and three other officers were reassigned to different duties due to their involvement in the incident,' Vasal stated. The confrontation followed an argument between Patidar and the police team.

Mhow police station in-charge Sanjay Dwivedi explained that Naib Tehsildar Radhavallabh Dhakad had initially called the police to the temple to maintain order. Upon arrival, Assistant Sub-Inspector Jaidev Gorkhede and his team were met with resistance from Patidar. The altercation escalated, resulting in the police taking Patidar into custody.

