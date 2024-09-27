Netanyahu’s Defiant U.N. Speech: No Ceasefire Until Objectives Are Met

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Friday at the United Nations that Israel will persist in its assaults on Iranian-backed Hezbollah forces in Lebanon, dashing hopes for a potential ceasefire to prevent an all-out regional war. He affirmed Israel's right and necessity to eliminate threats and ensure public safety.

Netanyahu reiterated that Israel has endured unacceptable aggression for nearly a year and declared, 'enough is enough.' Despite several delegations walking out during his address, Netanyahu garnered support from other attendees and vowed to continue degrading Hezbollah until all objectives are achieved.

He also called for the reinstatement of U.N. sanctions on Iran's nuclear program, emphasizing the need to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. Highlighting the conflict with Hamas in Gaza, Netanyahu stated that total victory over the militants is the only path to peace, urging Hamas to surrender and release hostages.

