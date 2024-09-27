Left Menu

Netanyahu’s Defiant U.N. Speech: No Ceasefire Until Objectives Are Met

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared Israel would continue its attacks on Iranian-backed Hezbollah fighters in Lebanon during a U.N. speech. Netanyahu emphasized Israel's right to defend itself, called for tougher actions on Iran's nuclear program, and insisted Hamas militants must surrender for a Gaza ceasefire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2024 21:09 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 21:09 IST
Netanyahu’s Defiant U.N. Speech: No Ceasefire Until Objectives Are Met
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Friday at the United Nations that Israel will persist in its assaults on Iranian-backed Hezbollah forces in Lebanon, dashing hopes for a potential ceasefire to prevent an all-out regional war. He affirmed Israel's right and necessity to eliminate threats and ensure public safety.

Netanyahu reiterated that Israel has endured unacceptable aggression for nearly a year and declared, 'enough is enough.' Despite several delegations walking out during his address, Netanyahu garnered support from other attendees and vowed to continue degrading Hezbollah until all objectives are achieved.

He also called for the reinstatement of U.N. sanctions on Iran's nuclear program, emphasizing the need to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. Highlighting the conflict with Hamas in Gaza, Netanyahu stated that total victory over the militants is the only path to peace, urging Hamas to surrender and release hostages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024