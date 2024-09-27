NYC Mayor Eric Adams Pleads Not Guilty to Federal Bribery Charges

New York City Mayor Eric Adams pleaded not guilty on Friday to federal charges of accepting bribes and illegal campaign contributions from Turkish nationals. The Democrat is facing pressure from within his party to resign. Adams entered the plea before U.S. Magistrate Judge Katharine Parker in Manhattan federal court.

Adams has denied any wrongdoing and pledged to fight the charges. 'I will continue to do my job as mayor,' he said at a news conference on Thursday.

A grand jury indictment unsealed on Thursday alleges that Turkish diplomats and businesspeople funneled money into Adams' campaign and provided him with luxury travel perks. In return, Adams reportedly pressured city officials to approve Turkey's new consulate. Adams is facing five criminal charges and could face decades in prison if convicted.

(With inputs from agencies.)