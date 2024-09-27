Left Menu

NYC Mayor Eric Adams Pleads Not Guilty to Federal Bribery Charges

New York City Mayor Eric Adams pleaded not guilty to federal charges of accepting bribes and illegal campaign contributions from Turkish nationals. The indictment claims Adams pressured city officials to approve Turkey's new consulate. Prominent city lawmakers have called for his resignation as he faces five criminal charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2024 21:46 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 21:46 IST
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Pleads Not Guilty to Federal Bribery Charges
Eric Adams

New York City Mayor Eric Adams pleaded not guilty on Friday to federal charges of accepting bribes and illegal campaign contributions from Turkish nationals. The Democrat is facing pressure from within his party to resign. Adams entered the plea before U.S. Magistrate Judge Katharine Parker in Manhattan federal court.

Adams has denied any wrongdoing and pledged to fight the charges. 'I will continue to do my job as mayor,' he said at a news conference on Thursday.

A grand jury indictment unsealed on Thursday alleges that Turkish diplomats and businesspeople funneled money into Adams' campaign and provided him with luxury travel perks. In return, Adams reportedly pressured city officials to approve Turkey's new consulate. Adams is facing five criminal charges and could face decades in prison if convicted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024