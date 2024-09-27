Left Menu

FBI Unveils Charges Against Iranian Hackers for Targeting Trump Campaign

The US Justice Department has unveiled charges against three Iranian hackers accused of targeting Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and releasing stolen information. The move includes sanctions and rewards as part of a broader effort to counter Iran's attempts to meddle in US elections. Iran has denied all allegations.

27-09-2024
The US Justice Department has made public criminal charges against three Iranian operatives accused of hacking Donald Trump's presidential campaign and disseminating stolen information to various media outlets.

This move, supported by sanctions and financial rewards for information leading to the hackers' capture, represents the US government's ongoing efforts to combat perceived Iranian interference aimed at destabilizing the election by undermining Trump. The tensions come at a time when US-Iran relations are particularly strained due to Iran's alleged threats against Trump and ex-officials, and ongoing conflicts involving Israel.

Attorney General Merrick Garland stated that the defendants sought to destabilize Trump's campaign ahead of the 2024 US presidential election. The hackers, tied to Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, compromised email accounts of numerous high-profile individuals and government officials since 2020.

The Treasury Department announced sanctions related to the hacking, while the State Department offered up to USD 10 million for information leading to the arrests of the defendants. Iran's mission to the UN rejected the allegations, calling them baseless and seeking evidence.

The hacking incident first came to light when the Trump campaign revealed a breach before major news organizations confirmed receiving leaked information pertaining to the campaign, which they chose not to publish.

US intelligence confirmed Iran's links to the breaches and suggested the cyberattack aimed to create discord and influence the election outcomes. Officials reported that the Iranian operatives had also sent unsolicited emails to the Biden campaign, mirroring a spam or phishing attempt.

FBI Director Christopher Wray assured accountability, stating that Iranian hackers wouldn't evade repercussions for meddling in US elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

