Government Defines Roles for Telecom and Cybersecurity

The government has clarified the roles and responsibilities of its various wings concerning telecom network security, cyber security, and cyber crime.

Late Friday night, the Cabinet Secretariat issued a notification stating that the president, leveraging the powers under clause (3) of article 77 of the Constitution, had amended the Government of India (Allocation of Business) Rules, 1961. This amendment designates specific roles to different Union Ministries and Departments.

Going forward, the Department of Telecommunications under the Ministry of Communication will handle matters related to the security of telecom networks, as per the notification.

Additionally, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology will provide cyber security support to other central ministries and departments.

The Department of Internal Security under the Ministry of Home Affairs will take charge of issues related to cyber crime.

The National Security Council Secretariat, which functions under the Prime Minister's Office and is overseen by NSA Ajit Doval, will provide overall coordination and strategic direction for cyber security. It acts as the apex body for all matters concerning the internal and external security of the country.

The new rules, known as the Government of India (Allocation of Business) (Three Hundred and Seventy Seventh Amendment) Rules, 2024, will take effect immediately, the notification said.

