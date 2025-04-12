Left Menu

EVMs in India: Secure and Tamper-Proof

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar reaffirmed the security and integrity of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in India, stating they are safe and tamper-proof, as they cannot be connected to the internet or other devices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ramgarh | Updated: 12-04-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 15:12 IST
EVMs in India: Secure and Tamper-Proof
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strong statement, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar emphasized the robustness of India's Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), asserting their safety and tamper-proof nature. According to Kumar, these machines cannot be connected to the internet, Bluetooth, or infrared, assuring their integrity during elections.

Addressing the media in Ramgarh, Jharkhand, Kumar detailed that extensive legal scrutiny has confirmed the superiority of EVMs, making them impregnable to any external tampering or interference. This assurance comes amidst widespread discussions over the reliability of electronic voting systems.

Kumar's visit to Jharkhand included an interaction with 55 volunteers who took part in the previous Lok Sabha and assembly elections. His assertion seeks to reinforce public trust in the electoral process, guaranteeing fair and transparent elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

 Global
2
Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

 Global
3
Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's Cup Success

Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's...

 Global
4
Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025