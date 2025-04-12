EVMs in India: Secure and Tamper-Proof

In a strong statement, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar emphasized the robustness of India's Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), asserting their safety and tamper-proof nature. According to Kumar, these machines cannot be connected to the internet, Bluetooth, or infrared, assuring their integrity during elections.

Addressing the media in Ramgarh, Jharkhand, Kumar detailed that extensive legal scrutiny has confirmed the superiority of EVMs, making them impregnable to any external tampering or interference. This assurance comes amidst widespread discussions over the reliability of electronic voting systems.

Kumar's visit to Jharkhand included an interaction with 55 volunteers who took part in the previous Lok Sabha and assembly elections. His assertion seeks to reinforce public trust in the electoral process, guaranteeing fair and transparent elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)