Tensions Escalate as Violence Erupts in West Bengal's Murshidabad

Violence flared anew in West Bengal's Murshidabad district on Saturday, leaving one person injured with a bullet wound, police reported.

Authorities have linked the unrest to large-scale protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, which already saw clashes in Suti and Samserganj areas on Friday. Police apprehended 118 individuals connected to the violence.

Senior officers, including ADG (Law and Order) Jawed Shamim and Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar, emphasized maintaining law and order and quelling rumors. Specialized forces have been deployed, and the BSF was sent to stabilize the district bordering Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)