Tensions Escalate as Violence Erupts in West Bengal's Murshidabad

Fresh violence erupted in Murshidabad, West Bengal, during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. A person was injured, allegedly by BSF firing, as unrest continued following earlier clashes. Authorities, including DGP Rajeev Kumar, urged calm, emphasizing strong action against perpetrators and the need to curb rumor-mongering.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-04-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 15:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Violence flared anew in West Bengal's Murshidabad district on Saturday, leaving one person injured with a bullet wound, police reported.

Authorities have linked the unrest to large-scale protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, which already saw clashes in Suti and Samserganj areas on Friday. Police apprehended 118 individuals connected to the violence.

Senior officers, including ADG (Law and Order) Jawed Shamim and Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar, emphasized maintaining law and order and quelling rumors. Specialized forces have been deployed, and the BSF was sent to stabilize the district bordering Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

