Austin's Comments on Israel's Hezbollah Strike

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin disclosed he had no prior warning about Israel's strike in Beirut targeting Hezbollah's headquarters. Austin avoided assessing the operation and discussed its potential implications with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. The strike signals a possible escalation in Middle East tensions.

Lloyd Austin

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin revealed that he was unaware of Israel's strike in Beirut targeting Hezbollah's central headquarters. Speaking to reporters, Austin said he was in contact with his Israeli counterpart, Yoav Gallant, as the operation took place.

Austin opted not to assess the impact of the strike, which raises questions about the fate of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah. He emphasized a need for diplomacy to avoid a full-blown war between Hezbollah and Israel.

The strike marks a shift in Israel's focus from Gaza to Hezbollah, with significant ramifications for the Middle East. Austin reaffirmed the importance of diplomatic efforts to stabilize the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

