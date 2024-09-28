Biden Orders Pentagon to Evaluate Middle East Military Presence

President Joe Biden has ordered the Pentagon to evaluate and modify the U.S. military presence in the Middle East, the White House announced on Friday. This directive follows recent Israeli airstrikes in Beirut aimed at the Lebanese Hezbollah militant group.

According to the White House statement, Biden has instructed the Pentagon to reassess and adjust the U.S. force posture in the region. This measure aims to enhance deterrence, ensure the protection of U.S. forces, and support a wide range of American objectives.

This decision underscores the administration's commitment to maintaining stability and safety for U.S. troops while addressing regional security concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)