Left Menu

Biden Orders Pentagon to Evaluate Middle East Military Presence

President Joe Biden has instructed the Pentagon to review and adjust the U.S. military presence in the Middle East following Israeli strikes in Beirut targeting the Lebanese Hezbollah group, to bolster deterrence, ensure troop safety, and support U.S. objectives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2024 03:28 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 03:28 IST
Biden Orders Pentagon to Evaluate Middle East Military Presence
President Joe Biden

President Joe Biden has ordered the Pentagon to evaluate and modify the U.S. military presence in the Middle East, the White House announced on Friday. This directive follows recent Israeli airstrikes in Beirut aimed at the Lebanese Hezbollah militant group.

According to the White House statement, Biden has instructed the Pentagon to reassess and adjust the U.S. force posture in the region. This measure aims to enhance deterrence, ensure the protection of U.S. forces, and support a wide range of American objectives.

This decision underscores the administration's commitment to maintaining stability and safety for U.S. troops while addressing regional security concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

 Global
2
Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

 Global
4
Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience in the Face of Climate-Induced Migration in Pakistan and Viet Nam

Advancing Sustainable Solutions for Internal Displacement: A Development-Oriented Framework

Revolutionizing Smart Cities: AI-Powered Multi-Agent Systems for Urban Mobility

Virtual Reality Meets Data Literacy: Exploring the Educational Impact of DataliVR

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024