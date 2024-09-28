Left Menu

Peru's Battle Against Organized Crime

Peru's business associations have expressed concerns over an escalation in organized crime, prompting the government to declare a 60-day state of emergency in 12 districts of Lima. This move came after bus drivers went on strike, demanding increased security amid rising extortion and attacks. The emergency measures were later extended to two additional districts.

Over 20 trade associations, spanning from industry and commerce to restaurants and beauty salons, stated that organized crime has overrun the country amidst the state's alarming absence. These groups have also highlighted the compounding issue of illegal economic activities, such as illegal mining, infiltrating politics. Mining companies have faced deadly attacks from armed groups linked to illegal miners.

(With inputs from agencies.)

