Peru's Battle Against Organized Crime

Peru's business associations have raised alarm bells, declaring the nation is "losing the battle" against organized crime. An increase in extortion incidents has forced the government to call in the military to assist police in enhancing security in Lima.

On Thursday, the government declared a 60-day state of emergency in 12 Lima districts after bus drivers went on strike, demanding better protection from authorities due to continuous extortion and attacks. The emergency was extended to two more districts by Friday.

Over 20 trade associations, spanning from industry and commerce to restaurants and beauty salons, stated that organized crime has overrun the country amidst the state's alarming absence. These groups have also highlighted the compounding issue of illegal economic activities, such as illegal mining, infiltrating politics. Mining companies have faced deadly attacks from armed groups linked to illegal miners.

