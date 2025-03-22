Left Menu

Gangster's Wife Arrested in Dramatic Extortion Plot Unveiling

Delhi Police have apprehended four individuals for involvement in an extortion racket in Dwarka, including a gangster's wife and a minor. The accused threatened a businessman at gunpoint and made multiple threatening calls. A police investigation, supported by technical surveillance, led to their arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2025 12:47 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 12:47 IST
Gangster's Wife Arrested in Dramatic Extortion Plot Unveiling
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police have arrested four people, including the wife of a notorious gangster, in connection to an extortion case in the Dwarka area. The arrests came after a series of threatening events targeting a local businessman and are a part of a broader investigation.

The alleged perpetrators, identified as Vikas alias Vicky, Rohit alias Rocky, Gitika alias Gitu, and a minor, have been linked to the infamous Kala-Jhathedi gang. The group's audacious actions included arriving at the victim's home and issuing threats at gunpoint, demanding money on behalf of their ringleader, Sachin alias Bhanja.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Ankit Singh stated that surveillance footage and other technologies played a crucial role in identifying and locating the accused. They were apprehended following continuous investigations, which also revealed the previous criminal involvements of the suspects. Further probes continue to unravel the depth of their operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India probes Musk’s AI chatbot Grok over offensive replies: Should it be banned?

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025