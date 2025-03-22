Gangster's Wife Arrested in Dramatic Extortion Plot Unveiling

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police have arrested four people, including the wife of a notorious gangster, in connection to an extortion case in the Dwarka area. The arrests came after a series of threatening events targeting a local businessman and are a part of a broader investigation.

The alleged perpetrators, identified as Vikas alias Vicky, Rohit alias Rocky, Gitika alias Gitu, and a minor, have been linked to the infamous Kala-Jhathedi gang. The group's audacious actions included arriving at the victim's home and issuing threats at gunpoint, demanding money on behalf of their ringleader, Sachin alias Bhanja.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Ankit Singh stated that surveillance footage and other technologies played a crucial role in identifying and locating the accused. They were apprehended following continuous investigations, which also revealed the previous criminal involvements of the suspects. Further probes continue to unravel the depth of their operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)