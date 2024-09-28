Global Tensions Rise Amid Beirut Strikes & Political Shifts

Israeli airstrikes on Hezbollah command centers in Beirut have triggered evacuation orders, with Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee urging residents to move at least 500 meters away from specific buildings.

Following these strikes, President Joe Biden has directed the Pentagon to reassess and potentially adjust U.S. military posture in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah contends with the potential loss of its leader Hassan Nasrallah, as the U.S.-led coalition's military mission in Iraq prepares to conclude by 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)