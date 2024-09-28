Left Menu

Global Tensions Rise Amid Beirut Strikes & Political Shifts

Israeli airstrikes on Hezbollah command centers in Beirut have escalated tensions, leading to evacuation orders and U.S. military adjustments in the Middle East. The U.S.-led coalition in Iraq is set to end by 2025, while Austrian far-right politics sees a surge. New York's mayor faces corruption charges, and Helene's destructive path leaves 33 dead in the U.S. Southeast.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2024 05:23 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 05:23 IST
Global Tensions Rise Amid Beirut Strikes & Political Shifts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israeli airstrikes on Hezbollah command centers in Beirut have triggered evacuation orders, with Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee urging residents to move at least 500 meters away from specific buildings.

Following these strikes, President Joe Biden has directed the Pentagon to reassess and potentially adjust U.S. military posture in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah contends with the potential loss of its leader Hassan Nasrallah, as the U.S.-led coalition's military mission in Iraq prepares to conclude by 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024