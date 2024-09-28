Global Tensions Rise Amid Beirut Strikes & Political Shifts
Israeli airstrikes on Hezbollah command centers in Beirut have escalated tensions, leading to evacuation orders and U.S. military adjustments in the Middle East. The U.S.-led coalition in Iraq is set to end by 2025, while Austrian far-right politics sees a surge. New York's mayor faces corruption charges, and Helene's destructive path leaves 33 dead in the U.S. Southeast.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2024 05:23 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 05:23 IST
Israeli airstrikes on Hezbollah command centers in Beirut have triggered evacuation orders, with Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee urging residents to move at least 500 meters away from specific buildings.
Following these strikes, President Joe Biden has directed the Pentagon to reassess and potentially adjust U.S. military posture in the Middle East.
Meanwhile, Hezbollah contends with the potential loss of its leader Hassan Nasrallah, as the U.S.-led coalition's military mission in Iraq prepares to conclude by 2025.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement