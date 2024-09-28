Ukraine's Air Force Intercepts Majority of Drones in Surprise Attack

In a significant overnight operation, Ukraine's air force reported the successful interception of 69 out of 73 drones launched by Russian forces. The information was shared via a statement on the Telegram messaging app.

Aside from the drones, Russian forces also deployed two ballistic and two cruise missiles during the attack. Ukrainian forces managed to down two of the cruise missiles, showcasing their defensive capabilities.

This attack highlights the ongoing conflict and the high stakes involved in air defense operations in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)