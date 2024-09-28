Fire Disrupts Tata Electronics' Apple iPhone Production
A fire at Tata Electronics’ plant in southern India, which manufactures Apple iPhones, disrupted operations on Saturday. Authorities were working to control the blaze. Tata Electronics announced it was investigating the cause and would take necessary steps to protect employees and stakeholders.
A fire broke out at Tata Electronics' plant in southern India, which is responsible for manufacturing Apple iPhones, causing significant operational disruptions on Saturday. Fire-fighting authorities were on site, attempting to put out the blaze, according to three sources with knowledge of the incident.
Tata Electronics issued a statement confirming that they are investigating the cause of the fire and will take all necessary measures to protect the well-being of their employees and other stakeholders involved.
Authorities continue their efforts to control the fire, and the extent of the damage is still being assessed.
