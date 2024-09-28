Fire Disrupts Tata Electronics' Apple iPhone Production

A fire broke out at Tata Electronics' plant in southern India, which is responsible for manufacturing Apple iPhones, causing significant operational disruptions on Saturday. Fire-fighting authorities were on site, attempting to put out the blaze, according to three sources with knowledge of the incident.

Tata Electronics issued a statement confirming that they are investigating the cause of the fire and will take all necessary measures to protect the well-being of their employees and other stakeholders involved.

Authorities continue their efforts to control the fire, and the extent of the damage is still being assessed.

(With inputs from agencies.)