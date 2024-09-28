Chief Justice Calls for Telecom Rights Awareness Among Common Public

Chief Justice of Bombay High Court Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya has emphasized the critical need to educate the general public about their rights within the telecom sector. Addressing a seminar on 'Mechanism for Resolution of Disputes in Telecom and Broadcasting and Cyber Sectors' in North Goa, Justice Upadhyaya urged Bar associations to take proactive steps to raise awareness among the common people, ensuring their grievances can be effectively addressed by the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT).

Justice Upadhyaya highlighted that the legal framework for adjudicating telecom disputes is still evolving. He suggested that given the nascent stage, the tribunal members and lawyers involved in the TDSAT are well-equipped to guide the public according to the principles of equity, fairness, and good conscience.

Moreover, he stressed the importance of conducting awareness programs by the Bar associations across different regions of the country. By doing so, even those in remote areas, such as villagers in Tamil Nadu or mobile repair shop owners in Goa, could become aware of their rights and remedies under telecom laws.

