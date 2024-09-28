Russian Forces Hit Medical Center in Sumy Twice: 9 Dead, 20 Injured

Russian forces hit a medical center in Sumy, northeastern Ukraine, on Saturday morning, and struck again during evacuation, resulting in nine deaths and 20 injuries, Ukrainian officials confirmed.

At the time of the assault, 86 patients and 38 staff members were present in the hospital. Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported that the first attack killed one person and damaged several floors' ceilings. During evacuation, a second attack claimed five more lives. The State Emergency Service of Ukraine stated that nine people, including a national police employee, were killed, and 20 others injured.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned the attacks, urging global attention to Russia's targeting of civilian infrastructure and lives, advocating for peace through force. Klymenko noted the attacks were likely executed by drones. Sumy, close to the Russian border, has faced increased attacks since Ukraine's operation in Russia's Kursk region in August.

(With inputs from agencies.)