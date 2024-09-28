CEC Rajiv Kumar Addresses Urban, Youth Voter Apathy Ahead of Maharashtra Elections

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Saturday voiced his concern over the apathy of urban and young voters in Maharashtra. The election body is making concerted efforts to ensure maximum voter turnout in the impending state assembly elections, he announced at a press conference after reviewing poll preparedness.

Kumar emphasized the importance of transferring officers who have served for over three years in the same post immediately. Additionally, he issued a stern warning against the spreading of fake news during the electoral process. Candidates with criminal cases must disclose these prominently in their affidavits and through media channels.

The CEC underlined the need for webcasting proceedings at a minimum of 50% of voting booths, with 100% coverage in urban areas. He stressed on the commitment to conduct free, fair, and inclusive elections, addressing the voter apathy in urban areas by comparing it with higher turnouts in other regions, including conflict-affected zones like Bastar and Gadchiroli.

