Nitish Kumar Pushes for Timely Completion of Land Survey in Bihar

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has instructed the Revenue and Land Reforms Department to ensure the timely completion of Bihar's ongoing land survey, while providing adequate time for landowners to file self-declarations. The initiative aims to reduce land disputes by a July 2025 deadline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 28-09-2024 20:31 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 20:31 IST
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has issued a directive to the Revenue and Land Reforms Department, emphasizing the importance of completing the ongoing land survey in a timely manner. He also called for additional time to be provided for filing self-declarations regarding land ownership.

While chairing a review meeting of the department, Kumar stressed the need to minimize difficulties faced by people in submitting land-related documents. He highlighted the necessity of continuing other functions like mutation and updating the jamabandi register concurrently.

The Chief Minister's instructions come amid speculation that the government might extend the survey timeline due to on-the-ground obstacles, with an objective to meet the July 2025 deadline. Senior officials were urged to regularly inspect the survey progress, aiming to reduce land dispute cases in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

