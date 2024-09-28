Left Menu

Tragic Accident in Madhya Pradesh: Three Dead, Five Injured

An SUV collided with a stationary tractor-trolley in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district, leaving three dead and five others injured. The victims were sheltering from the rain under the tractor-trolley when the accident occurred.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatarpur | Updated: 28-09-2024 20:57 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 20:57 IST
Tragic Accident in Madhya Pradesh: Three Dead, Five Injured
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A deadly accident in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district claimed the lives of three individuals and left five others injured when an SUV rammed into a stationary tractor-trolley on Saturday, as reported by local law enforcement.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vikram Singh, six people had sought refuge under the trolley from the rain along Khajuraho road, approximately 12 km from the Chhatarpur district headquarters.

The deceased included SUV driver Shakti Singh (50), Dharmendra Singh (55), and Nati Raja (35). A four-year-old boy was seriously injured and has been referred to Gwalior for advanced medical treatment, while other persons sustained minor injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising Threats

FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising ...

 Global
2
Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

 Global
3
Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

 Lebanon
4
India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024