Tragic Accident in Madhya Pradesh: Three Dead, Five Injured
An SUV collided with a stationary tractor-trolley in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district, leaving three dead and five others injured. The victims were sheltering from the rain under the tractor-trolley when the accident occurred.
A deadly accident in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district claimed the lives of three individuals and left five others injured when an SUV rammed into a stationary tractor-trolley on Saturday, as reported by local law enforcement.
According to Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vikram Singh, six people had sought refuge under the trolley from the rain along Khajuraho road, approximately 12 km from the Chhatarpur district headquarters.
The deceased included SUV driver Shakti Singh (50), Dharmendra Singh (55), and Nati Raja (35). A four-year-old boy was seriously injured and has been referred to Gwalior for advanced medical treatment, while other persons sustained minor injuries.
