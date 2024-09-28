Indian Consulate Dispels OCI Restriction Rumors

The Consulate General of India in New York has firmly denied claims of new restrictions being applied to Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders. In a statement posted on X, the Consulate clarified that there have been no recent changes in OCI regulations.

'We have come across news reports spreading false information that restrictions have been placed on OCI cardholders in the recent past,' the consulate said. The statement highlighted that the provisions enacted in the March 4, 2021 notification regarding OCI cardholder rights remain unchanged.

The Consulate urged the Indian American community and other stakeholders to refer to the official website of OCI services for accurate information, including a detailed FAQ section. OCI cardholders enjoy multiple entry, multi-purpose, life-long visas to India, and are granted general parity with Non-Resident Indians in economic, financial, and educational fields, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)