Left Menu

Indian Consulate Dispels OCI Restriction Rumors

The Consulate General of India in New York has debunked circulating reports alleging new restrictions on Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders. The Consulate emphasized that no recent changes have been made and reiterated the rights and privileges of OCI cardholders as previously stated in a March 2021 notification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 28-09-2024 21:20 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 21:20 IST
Indian Consulate Dispels OCI Restriction Rumors
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Consulate General of India in New York has firmly denied claims of new restrictions being applied to Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders. In a statement posted on X, the Consulate clarified that there have been no recent changes in OCI regulations.

'We have come across news reports spreading false information that restrictions have been placed on OCI cardholders in the recent past,' the consulate said. The statement highlighted that the provisions enacted in the March 4, 2021 notification regarding OCI cardholder rights remain unchanged.

The Consulate urged the Indian American community and other stakeholders to refer to the official website of OCI services for accurate information, including a detailed FAQ section. OCI cardholders enjoy multiple entry, multi-purpose, life-long visas to India, and are granted general parity with Non-Resident Indians in economic, financial, and educational fields, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising Threats

FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising ...

 Global
2
Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

 Global
3
Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

 Lebanon
4
India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024