Russian Attacks in Kharkiv Kill Four, Including Supreme Court Judge

Two Russian attacks in Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region killed four people, including Supreme Court judge Leonid Loboyko. The attacks targeted civilian infrastructure, damaging educational institutions and shops, as well as killing people in nearby villages. The details could not be independently verified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2024 21:32 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 21:32 IST
Four individuals, including Supreme Court judge Leonid Loboyko, lost their lives on Saturday due to two Russian attacks in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region. Ukrainian officials reported these tragic incidents.

The regional governor, Oleh Syniehubov, detailed that an air attack in the village of Slatyne claimed the lives of three people and injured three others. He mentioned that the assault, conducted with KAB guided aerial bombs, struck civilian infrastructure and educational facilities.

Further north, another assault in the village of Kozacha Lopan, executed via a first-person view drone, resulted in the death of Judge Loboyko and injuries to three women. The regional prosecutor's office released an image showing the damaged vehicle and building. Russia continues to deny targeting civilians.

