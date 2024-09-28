Left Menu

Lavrov Warns Against Escalating Conflict and Criticizes Political Killings

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov cautioned the West against escalating conflict with a nuclear power and criticized foreign involvement in Ukraine, describing it as a 'suicidal escapade.' He also condemned the Israeli strike in Beirut that killed the leader of Hezbollah, calling it a 'political killing.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2024 22:01 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 22:01 IST
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov cautioned the West on Saturday about the dangers of escalating conflict with a nuclear power, specifically referencing the situation in Ukraine as a 'suicidal escapade.'

In his address to the United Nations General Assembly, Lavrov stressed that foreign involvement in Ukraine was reckless and fraught with peril.

Lavrov also expressed Russia's concern over the Israeli strike in Beirut, which resulted in the death of Hezbollah's leader, labeling such actions as 'political killings' that have become disturbingly common.

(With inputs from agencies.)

