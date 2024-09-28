U.S. Embassy Staff Ordered to Leave Lebanon Amid Rising Tensions

The U.S. Department of State on Saturday mandated a partial evacuation of its embassy employees in Beirut, along with their eligible family members, in response to escalating tensions in the Middle East. This follows the killing of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah by Israeli forces.

Employees at the U.S. Embassy in Beirut are now subject to travel restrictions unless they obtain advance permission, as stated by the State Department. The department indicated that additional travel limitations could be abruptly imposed on diplomatic personnel due to increasing security threats.

Amid these developments, the State Department underscores that the security situation remains highly volatile and could necessitate further urgent actions to ensure the safety of its staff and their families.

