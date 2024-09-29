Projectile from Lebanon Ignites Fires in the West Bank

A projectile fired from Lebanon crashed into the West Bank on Saturday, igniting fires, according to the Israeli military.

Earlier, air raid sirens echoed on the outskirts of Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank. These alerts, confirmed by Israeli apps, were prompted by a launch from Lebanon targeting Israeli territory. 'The fallen projectile was identified in the area of Mitzpe Hagit,' the military said in a statement.

'Israeli Fire and Rescue services are currently working to extinguish the fires caused by the fallen projectile in the area.' The statement added that it was not immediately clear if there were any casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)