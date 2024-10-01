Violent Clash in Ukhra Village: 30 Residents Charged
A case has been filed against 30 residents of Ukhra village following an attack on two revenue officials. The incident occurred after district administration bulldozed illegal structures on government land. The Lakhpal Sangh continues to protest the non-arrest of the accused. Multiple BNS sections have been included in the FIR.
A case has been registered against 30 residents of Ukhra village for allegedly attacking two revenue officials, local police confirmed on Tuesday.
The confrontation followed a district administration operation on Saturday, which saw several illegal structures on government land razed using bulldozers.
When BJP leaders visited the village on Monday, locals reportedly turned violent, injuring Lekhpals Rudra Pratap Singh and Saurabh Pandey. Despite the incident, the Lakhpal Sangh union continues to protest the lack of arrests. SHO Nawabganj Balraj Bhati said that the FIR includes charges under multiple BNS sections, ranging from assault to attempted murder.
