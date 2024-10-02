Left Menu

AAP Criticizes Delhi Police's Prohibitory Orders Ahead of Navratri

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj denounced Delhi Police's prohibitory orders, labeling them as 'Tughlaqi farmaan' aimed at curbing Hindu festivals and hurting religious sentiments ahead of Navratri. He demanded the rollback of the orders and called for the resignation of Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, citing deteriorating law and order in Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-10-2024 00:38 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 00:38 IST
AAP Criticizes Delhi Police's Prohibitory Orders Ahead of Navratri
Saurabh Bharadwaj
  • Country:
  • India

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday criticized prohibitory orders by Delhi Police, labeling the decisions as 'Tughlaqi farmaan' aimed at curtailing Hindu festivals and hurting religious sentiments prior to Navratri.

The orders, issued on Monday, restrict gatherings and protests in Delhi's central and border areas for six days, citing law and order concerns. They fall under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita.

Bharadwaj, demanding the resignation of Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, claimed the order unjustly imposes curfew-like restrictions and fails to justify its reasoning, endangering the right to celebrate Navratri and highlighting a deteriorating law and order situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

 Global
2
Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

 Global
4
Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience in the Face of Climate-Induced Migration in Pakistan and Viet Nam

Advancing Sustainable Solutions for Internal Displacement: A Development-Oriented Framework

Revolutionizing Smart Cities: AI-Powered Multi-Agent Systems for Urban Mobility

Virtual Reality Meets Data Literacy: Exploring the Educational Impact of DataliVR

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024