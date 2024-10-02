AAP Criticizes Delhi Police's Prohibitory Orders Ahead of Navratri
AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj denounced Delhi Police's prohibitory orders, labeling them as 'Tughlaqi farmaan' aimed at curbing Hindu festivals and hurting religious sentiments ahead of Navratri. He demanded the rollback of the orders and called for the resignation of Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, citing deteriorating law and order in Delhi.
AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday criticized prohibitory orders by Delhi Police, labeling the decisions as 'Tughlaqi farmaan' aimed at curtailing Hindu festivals and hurting religious sentiments prior to Navratri.
The orders, issued on Monday, restrict gatherings and protests in Delhi's central and border areas for six days, citing law and order concerns. They fall under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita.
Bharadwaj, demanding the resignation of Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, claimed the order unjustly imposes curfew-like restrictions and fails to justify its reasoning, endangering the right to celebrate Navratri and highlighting a deteriorating law and order situation.
