Tensions Surge as Iran Fires Ballistic Missiles at Israel

Iran launched ballistic missiles at Israel on Tuesday in retaliation for Israeli actions against Hezbollah in Lebanon. The attack triggered alarm across Israel and prompted reactions from the U.S. and the EU. Israel promised a robust response as tensions between the two nations escalate further.

Updated: 02-10-2024 02:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Iran launched ballistic missiles at Israel on Tuesday, retaliating against Israel's military actions targeting Hezbollah in Lebanon. The move sparked alarm and led to vows of a sharp response from both Israel and the United States.

Alarms echoed across Israel, and explosions were heard in Jerusalem and the Jordan River valley. Israelis sought refuge in bomb shelters, while U.S. Navy warships deployed interceptors against the Iranian missiles. Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed a 90% success rate in striking Israeli targets.

Washington and the European Union condemned the attack, with the U.N. Security Council arranging a meeting on the Middle East. Israeli officials vowed decisive action in retaliation, while Iran warned of even more severe consequences if Israel strikes back.

