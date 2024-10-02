Tensions Surge as Iran Fires Ballistic Missiles at Israel

Iran launched ballistic missiles at Israel on Tuesday, retaliating against Israel's military actions targeting Hezbollah in Lebanon. The move sparked alarm and led to vows of a sharp response from both Israel and the United States.

Alarms echoed across Israel, and explosions were heard in Jerusalem and the Jordan River valley. Israelis sought refuge in bomb shelters, while U.S. Navy warships deployed interceptors against the Iranian missiles. Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed a 90% success rate in striking Israeli targets.

Washington and the European Union condemned the attack, with the U.N. Security Council arranging a meeting on the Middle East. Israeli officials vowed decisive action in retaliation, while Iran warned of even more severe consequences if Israel strikes back.

(With inputs from agencies.)