Deadly Terrorist Attack Shakes Tel Aviv, Sparks Iranian Retaliation

A deadly terrorist attack in Tel Aviv on Tuesday claimed the lives of at least six individuals and left nine others wounded. The two gunmen, who disembarked from a tram and began firing at passers-by, were quickly neutralized by Israeli police and an armed civilian.

The incident, which occurred amid heightened tensions as the Gaza war nears its first anniversary, has prompted no immediate claim of responsibility from Palestinian factions or militant groups. However, shortly after the attack, Iran launched missiles toward Israel, triggering air raid sirens.

Israel has been on high alert due to escalating conflicts, both in Gaza and Lebanon. The Israeli Finance Minister, Bezalel Smotrich, announced stern measures against the West Bank attackers' families, including potential deportation to Gaza and house demolitions, as Israel continues to confront threats from multiple fronts.

(With inputs from agencies.)