Iran's Ballistic Missile Power and Regional Retaliations: A Deep Dive

On Tuesday, Iran launched a series of ballistic missiles at Israel in retaliation for the latter's campaigns against Tehran's Hezbollah allies in Lebanon, utilizing an arsenal that has long been a point of concern for the West. The assault occurred five months after the first-ever direct Iranian strike on Israel in April.

Ballistic missiles make up a crucial part of Iran's defense capabilities. According to the U.S. Office of the Director of National Intelligence, Iran possesses the largest number of ballistic missiles in the region. The semi-official Iranian news outlet ISNA detailed in April several missiles with varying ranges, including the 'Sejil' and 'Kheibar', underscoring their capacity to reach Israel.

Iran's ballistic missile arsenal includes types like 'Shahab-1', 'Zolfaghar', and 'Emad-1', noted by the Arms Control Association. Fabian Hinz, a missile expert, highlighted that Iran likely fired both solid- and liquid-fueled missiles, including 'Haj Qasem' and 'Fattah 1'. Iran claims these missiles serve as deterrents against the U.S. and Israel, while denying any pursuit of nuclear weapons.

