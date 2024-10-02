Left Menu

Iran's Ballistic Missile Power and Regional Retaliations: A Deep Dive

Iran retaliated against Israel's strikes on Hezbollah allies by firing ballistic missiles, showcasing the extensive missile arsenal at Tehran's disposal. The attack highlights Iran's missile capabilities, emphasized by their largest inventory in the region. Missiles like Sejil and Kheibar demonstrate significant reach and power, impacting regional dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-10-2024 02:33 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 02:33 IST
Iran's Ballistic Missile Power and Regional Retaliations: A Deep Dive

On Tuesday, Iran launched a series of ballistic missiles at Israel in retaliation for the latter's campaigns against Tehran's Hezbollah allies in Lebanon, utilizing an arsenal that has long been a point of concern for the West. The assault occurred five months after the first-ever direct Iranian strike on Israel in April.

Ballistic missiles make up a crucial part of Iran's defense capabilities. According to the U.S. Office of the Director of National Intelligence, Iran possesses the largest number of ballistic missiles in the region. The semi-official Iranian news outlet ISNA detailed in April several missiles with varying ranges, including the 'Sejil' and 'Kheibar', underscoring their capacity to reach Israel.

Iran's ballistic missile arsenal includes types like 'Shahab-1', 'Zolfaghar', and 'Emad-1', noted by the Arms Control Association. Fabian Hinz, a missile expert, highlighted that Iran likely fired both solid- and liquid-fueled missiles, including 'Haj Qasem' and 'Fattah 1'. Iran claims these missiles serve as deterrents against the U.S. and Israel, while denying any pursuit of nuclear weapons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

 Global
2
Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

 Global
4
Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience in the Face of Climate-Induced Migration in Pakistan and Viet Nam

Advancing Sustainable Solutions for Internal Displacement: A Development-Oriented Framework

Revolutionizing Smart Cities: AI-Powered Multi-Agent Systems for Urban Mobility

Virtual Reality Meets Data Literacy: Exploring the Educational Impact of DataliVR

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024