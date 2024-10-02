Left Menu

Iran Justifies Retaliatory Missile Strikes Against Israel as 'Self-Defence'

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi announced that Iranian missile strikes on Israel were an act of self-defense. The strikes were in response to the killing of leaders of Iran-aligned groups. Araqchi emphasized that further action would occur if Israel provoked more retaliation. Iran urged the UN Security Council to intervene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-10-2024 03:21 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 03:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi announced on social media platform X that Iran's missile strikes on Israel were an act of self-defense. He stated that the action was concluded unless further provoked by Israel.

The strikes followed the killing of several leaders of Iran-aligned armed groups. Araqchi noted that Iran exercised significant restraint in hopes of establishing a ceasefire in Gaza before deciding to launch the missiles.

Iran's foreign ministry has called upon the United Nations Security Council to take meaningful action to prevent threats to regional peace and security.

