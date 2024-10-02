Tensions Escalate as Israel-Iran Conflict Intensifies

Iran declared early Wednesday that its missile assault on Israel had concluded unless provoked further. Meanwhile, Israel and the U.S. pledged retaliation, heightening fears of an expanded conflict.

Washington vowed to work with Israel to ensure Iran faced 'severe consequences' for Tuesday's offensive. The United Nations Security Council planned a Middle East meeting for Wednesday, while the European Union urgently called for a ceasefire.

'Our action is concluded unless the Israeli regime decides to invite further retaliation. In that scenario, our response will be stronger and more powerful,' Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi stated on X. Israel responded by bombing Hezbollah strongholds in Beirut's southern suburbs. Evacuations continued as heavy strikes persisted.

In its largest military action against Israel, Iran launched over 180 ballistic missiles on Tuesday, triggering sirens and bomb shelters across the country. No Israeli injuries were reported, but a casualty occurred in the West Bank. Iran justified the assault as defensive, targeting Israeli military bases.

Addressing aggression towards Hezbollah and attacks in Gaza, Israel intercepted most missiles with U.S.-led defensive support. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu vowed a strong response, suggesting Iran's attack marked severe escalation.

U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris expressed support for Israel, condemning Iran's actions. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell called for a ceasefire, cautioning about uncontrollable escalation. The U.K., Germany, and France also urged restraint.

With nearly 1,900 deaths in Lebanon amid intensifying cross-border conflict, regional stability is increasingly at risk.

