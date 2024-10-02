Philippines Modernizes Military Amid South China Sea Tensions

Global defence contractors showcased advanced hardware in Manila as the Philippines embarks on a multi-billion-dollar effort to modernize its military amidst rising South China Sea tensions.

At the exhibition, 291 firms including Lockheed Martin, Saab, Rafael, and BrahMos highlighted military technology. Chester Cabalza, president of the Manila-based think tank International Development and Security Cooperation, affirmed the Philippines' emergence as a defense market.

Manila has designated $35 billion for the buildup over the next decade, addressing strategic confrontations with China. Besides traditional ally the United States, the Philippines under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is diversifying defense partnerships with countries like Japan and Australia.

(With inputs from agencies.)