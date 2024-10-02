Left Menu

Philippines Modernizes Military Amid South China Sea Tensions

Global defence contractors showcased advanced military hardware in Manila as the Philippines embarks on a multi-billion-dollar effort to modernize its military. The initiative, driven by rising tensions in the South China Sea, seeks to develop a credible defense force with advanced assets from various international suppliers.

At the exhibition, 291 firms including Lockheed Martin, Saab, Rafael, and BrahMos highlighted military technology. Chester Cabalza, president of the Manila-based think tank International Development and Security Cooperation, affirmed the Philippines' emergence as a defense market.

At the exhibition, 291 firms including Lockheed Martin, Saab, Rafael, and BrahMos highlighted military technology. Chester Cabalza, president of the Manila-based think tank International Development and Security Cooperation, affirmed the Philippines' emergence as a defense market.

Manila has designated $35 billion for the buildup over the next decade, addressing strategic confrontations with China. Besides traditional ally the United States, the Philippines under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is diversifying defense partnerships with countries like Japan and Australia.

Building Resilience in the Face of Climate-Induced Migration in Pakistan and Viet Nam

Advancing Sustainable Solutions for Internal Displacement: A Development-Oriented Framework

Revolutionizing Smart Cities: AI-Powered Multi-Agent Systems for Urban Mobility

Virtual Reality Meets Data Literacy: Exploring the Educational Impact of DataliVR

