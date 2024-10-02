Left Menu

Prohibitory Orders Imposed After Manipur Gunfight Over Land Dispute

Prohibitory orders were enforced in Ukhrul town, Manipur, following a gunfight between two Naga community groups over land during a 'Swachhata Abhiyan' event. The incident led to injuries and the deployment of Assam Rifles. Authorities cited imminent threats to peace and public safety as reasons for the restrictions.

Prohibitory orders were enforced in Ukhrul town, Manipur, after a gunfight erupted between two Naga community groups on Wednesday over a land dispute related to a 'Swachhata Abhiyan' event, officials reported.

The gunfight involved two different villages claiming ownership of the land, leading to several injuries and the deployment of Assam Rifles to control the situation, according to police sources.

Ukhrul Sub-Divisional Magistrate D Kamei cited fears of escalating violence in an order that restricts movement in the area. The order aims to prevent any actions that could disturb law and order, maintaining peace from October 2, 2024, until further notice.

