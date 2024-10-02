German Navy’s Indo-Pacific Mission: Navigating the Taiwan Strait Amid Tensions
German Navy ships transited the Taiwan Strait for the first time in 20 years. The passage experienced scrutiny from Chinese vessels, but no dangerous encounters occurred. The mission underscores Germany's commitment to its Indo-Pacific allies and the international rules-based order.
German Navy ships that traversed the Taiwan Strait last month faced close scrutiny and repeated radio messages from Chinese vessels. However, there was no unsafe behavior, according to the German task group's commander.
The frigate FGS Baden-Wurttemberg and support ship FGS Frankfurt am Main were shadowed by Chinese surface vessels, which communicated that the South China Sea waters belonged to them by law. Rear Admiral Axel Schulz stated that German ships, while affirming they were in international waters, found the Chinese interaction professional but unwelcoming.
Sept. 13 marked Germany's first military transit through the strait in two decades. Though the passage prompted warnings from the People's Liberation Army, it also highlighted a broader international stance on freedom of navigation in the contested waters. Germany's Indo-Pacific mission aims to demonstrate solidarity with regional allies and uphold a rules-based order.
