Left Menu

German Navy’s Indo-Pacific Mission: Navigating the Taiwan Strait Amid Tensions

German Navy ships transited the Taiwan Strait for the first time in 20 years. The passage experienced scrutiny from Chinese vessels, but no dangerous encounters occurred. The mission underscores Germany's commitment to its Indo-Pacific allies and the international rules-based order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-10-2024 13:21 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 13:21 IST
German Navy’s Indo-Pacific Mission: Navigating the Taiwan Strait Amid Tensions

German Navy ships that traversed the Taiwan Strait last month faced close scrutiny and repeated radio messages from Chinese vessels. However, there was no unsafe behavior, according to the German task group's commander.

The frigate FGS Baden-Wurttemberg and support ship FGS Frankfurt am Main were shadowed by Chinese surface vessels, which communicated that the South China Sea waters belonged to them by law. Rear Admiral Axel Schulz stated that German ships, while affirming they were in international waters, found the Chinese interaction professional but unwelcoming.

Sept. 13 marked Germany's first military transit through the strait in two decades. Though the passage prompted warnings from the People's Liberation Army, it also highlighted a broader international stance on freedom of navigation in the contested waters. Germany's Indo-Pacific mission aims to demonstrate solidarity with regional allies and uphold a rules-based order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

 Global
2
Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

 Global
4
Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience in the Face of Climate-Induced Migration in Pakistan and Viet Nam

Advancing Sustainable Solutions for Internal Displacement: A Development-Oriented Framework

Revolutionizing Smart Cities: AI-Powered Multi-Agent Systems for Urban Mobility

Virtual Reality Meets Data Literacy: Exploring the Educational Impact of DataliVR

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024