German Navy’s Indo-Pacific Mission: Navigating the Taiwan Strait Amid Tensions

German Navy ships that traversed the Taiwan Strait last month faced close scrutiny and repeated radio messages from Chinese vessels. However, there was no unsafe behavior, according to the German task group's commander.

The frigate FGS Baden-Wurttemberg and support ship FGS Frankfurt am Main were shadowed by Chinese surface vessels, which communicated that the South China Sea waters belonged to them by law. Rear Admiral Axel Schulz stated that German ships, while affirming they were in international waters, found the Chinese interaction professional but unwelcoming.

Sept. 13 marked Germany's first military transit through the strait in two decades. Though the passage prompted warnings from the People's Liberation Army, it also highlighted a broader international stance on freedom of navigation in the contested waters. Germany's Indo-Pacific mission aims to demonstrate solidarity with regional allies and uphold a rules-based order.

(With inputs from agencies.)