Spain to Evacuate Citizens Amid Escalating Lebanon Conflict

Spain is set to dispatch two military aircraft to evacuate roughly 350 citizens from Lebanon as early as Thursday, according to Spanish Defence Minister Margarita Robles.

"The Spanish airplanes are ready, the staff are ready, as always with the professionalism of the Spanish army," Robles stated during an interview with Antena 3 TV station. According to Robles, a group of 350 Spanish citizens in Lebanon have requested evacuation to Spain.

The operations follow intense conflict in the region, with rockets launched from Iran into Israel and Israeli forces clashing with Hezbollah militants in southern Lebanon.

(With inputs from agencies.)