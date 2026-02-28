U.S. and Israeli Forces Eye Iran: Speculations and Strategies Unfold

In the lead-up to joint U.S. and Israeli operations against Iran, intelligence reports analyze potential scenarios, should Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei be overthrown. According to sources, these assessments suggest his replacement by Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps hardliners is likely.

Despite ongoing intelligence evaluations, the CIA remains silent on the specifics. Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump, expressing hope for regime change in Iran, has urged the populace to rise against the government, branding Tehran as a 'terrorist regime.'

Nuclear negotiations with Iran continue, albeit fruitlessly. A briefing to U.S. congressional leaders indicated a looming military operation, though the President may reconsider if diplomatic accords are reached.