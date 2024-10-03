Dollar Strengthens Amid Global Tensions and Economic Indicators
The U.S. dollar surged to a one-month high against the yen, driven by robust U.S. job data and geopolitical tensions. Market expectations for U.S. interest rate cuts have fluctuated amid economic uncertainties, while the yen and euro faced selling pressure due to Japan's monetary policy and a dovish European Central Bank stance.
The U.S. dollar soared to a one-month high against the yen on Thursday, bolstered by strong American jobs data and geopolitical uncertainties. This development suggests the Federal Reserve may not hastily cut interest rates.
Japan's yen experienced selling pressure after statements from the new prime minister indicated reluctance for rate hikes, following a meeting with the central bank governor. Simultaneously, the euro remained near a three-week low when European Central Bank official Isabel Schnabel adopted a dovish stance on inflation, reinforcing expectations for a rate cut.
The demand for the U.S. currency increased after Iran launched ballistic missiles into Israel, prompting fears of an all-out war. The dollar index, a measure against several major currencies, reached 101.70, extending gains. Meanwhile, traders adjusted their predictions for upcoming U.S. interest rate changes as economic indicators pointed to a potential slowdown in cuts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Federal Reserve to Potentially Lower Interest Rates Amid Upcoming Election
Markets Brace for Fed's Big Decision: Will Interest Rates Drop?
Federal Reserve Poised to Slash Interest Rates Amid Pre-Election Economic Jitters
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment
Bank of England Expected to Hold Steady on Interest Rates Amid Inflation Concerns