Dollar Strengthens Amid Global Tensions and Economic Indicators

The U.S. dollar soared to a one-month high against the yen on Thursday, bolstered by strong American jobs data and geopolitical uncertainties. This development suggests the Federal Reserve may not hastily cut interest rates.

Japan's yen experienced selling pressure after statements from the new prime minister indicated reluctance for rate hikes, following a meeting with the central bank governor. Simultaneously, the euro remained near a three-week low when European Central Bank official Isabel Schnabel adopted a dovish stance on inflation, reinforcing expectations for a rate cut.

The demand for the U.S. currency increased after Iran launched ballistic missiles into Israel, prompting fears of an all-out war. The dollar index, a measure against several major currencies, reached 101.70, extending gains. Meanwhile, traders adjusted their predictions for upcoming U.S. interest rate changes as economic indicators pointed to a potential slowdown in cuts.

(With inputs from agencies.)