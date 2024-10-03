Escalation in the Middle East: Tensions Intensify After Israeli Air Strikes in Beirut
Israel conducted air strikes in central Beirut, killing at least six, after suffering casualties on the Lebanese front against Hezbollah. This marks the closest Israeli strike to Beirut's center, raising fears of broader regional conflict. The international community, including the G7 and China, is urging diplomatic solutions.
Early on Thursday, Israel executed air strikes in central Beirut, resulting in the deaths of at least six individuals. This action followed a deadly day for Israeli forces on the Lebanese front against Hezbollah, backed by Iran.
The precise strike targeted a building in Beirut’s Bachoura neighborhood, near Lebanon’s parliament, generating a massive blast. Additional strikes occurred in Dahiyeh, a southern suburb, marking the closest attacks to central Beirut in recent conflict history.
Global powers, including G7 nations and China, are now advocating for diplomatic measures, stressing that the escalation risks dragging the Middle East into a broader conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
