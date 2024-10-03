Protests Erupt Over Alleged Remarks Against Prophet Muhammad

Twelve unidentified individuals have been booked by authorities following their involvement in a protest demanding the arrest of a traders' body official. The official had been accused of making objectionable remarks against Prophet Muhammad on social media, authorities confirmed on Thursday.

The FIR was lodged at Ekauna Police Station on Wednesday. It cites Section 196 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertains to promoting enmity between different groups on the bases of religion, race, etc., according to Station House Officer Ashwani Kumar Dubey.

A complaint was lodged by Abdul Latif on Tuesday, leading to Kanhaiya Kasaudhan, a divisional president of Uttar Pradesh Vyapar Mandal, being booked under Section 299 of the BNS. This section addresses deliberate acts intended to outrage religious feelings. Investigation into both cases is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)